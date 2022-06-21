Bruce Prichard named WWE Interim Head of Talent Relations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bruce Prichard has been named the Interim Head of Talent Relations for WWE. The move comes as the current head, John Laurinaitis, was placed on leave due to misconduct allegations in his role inside of a WWE Board of Directors investigation into Vince McMahon.

PWInsider is reporting that the company sent out a memo after Monday Night Raw detailing the changes. The memo indicated that Laurinaitis will be taken off the road until the investigation is completed.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE Board was investigating Vince McMahon for $3 million in hush money payments made to a former WWE employee that he allegedly had an affair with. Laurinaitis was also incriminated in the report.

McMahon appeared on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown and on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He stepped aside as WWE CEO due to the investigation. Stephanie McMahon has taken over in his place as Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board.

