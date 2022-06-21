Paige announced for Starrcast in Nashville

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, will appear for a meet & greet and a stage show event at Starrcast 5 in Nashville. This will be her first appearance since leaving WWE.

She signed a major contract at the age of 18. At 21, she became the first #WWENXT & youngest ever Women’s Champion. Her first night on #WWERaw, she won the #WWE Diva’s Championship. Now… what’s next for @RealPaigeWWE? ‘Saraya: Turning the Page’ 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/BAjKJSgpPQ — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 21, 2022

Paige, now marketing herself as Saraya, retired from in-ring competition in 2017 due to a neck injury. Upon leaving WWE, she said she is planning on getting back in the ring, but nothing official has been announced at this time.

Paige is a multi-time WWE Divas Champion.

Starrcast 5 takes place in Nashville over Summerslam weekend. Announced events include Ric Flair’s final match, a reuniting of the Four Horsemen, and more.

