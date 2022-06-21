News Ticker

Paige announced for Starrcast in Nashville

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 21, 2022

Paige appearing at Starrcast
PHOTO CREDIT: Starrcast 5
Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, will appear for a meet & greet and a stage show event at Starrcast 5 in Nashville. This will be her first appearance since leaving WWE.

Paige, now marketing herself as Saraya, retired from in-ring competition in 2017 due to a neck injury. Upon leaving WWE, she said she is planning on getting back in the ring, but nothing official has been announced at this time.

Paige is a multi-time WWE Divas Champion.

Starrcast 5 takes place in Nashville over Summerslam weekend. Announced events include Ric Flair’s final match, a reuniting of the Four Horsemen, and more.

