VIP AUDIO 6/20 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Another Vince McMahon appearance, Lashley Gauntlet to earn shot against Theory, Five-Way to replace Ripley, Becky vs. Asuka, Omos vs. Riddle, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Vince McMahon making an unadvertised appearance, Becky Lynch falling short twice of getting into the Women’s Money in the Bank match, Riddle vs. Omos in a MITB qualifier, Miz TV with A.J. Styles, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO