Jay White will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

In a press release detailing the availability of select theaters to watch Forbidden Door, AEW listed the matches scheduled for the show. The list of matches included Jay White against an opponent to be determined.

White defeated Kazuchika Okada at the New Japan Dominion event to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, but this is his first run with the new world title.

Adam Page and Adam Cole have both laid claim to title matches against Jay White at Forbidden Door. Last week on AEW Dynamite, White attacked Page in the ring and told him that he would not be getting a shot at the title. He said the same thing to Adam Cole, who was perturbed by the news.

Forbidden Door is the first supershow PPV event between New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW. Announced matches for the card include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, and more.

Forbidden Door airs live on PPV from the United Center in Chicago on June 236.

