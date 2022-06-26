6/26 AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR PPV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report on Moxley vs. Tanahashi, White vs. Cole vs. Hangman vs. Okada, Rosa vs. Storm, Ospreay vs. Cassidy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW & NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR PPV REPORT

JUNE 26, 2022

CHICAGO, ILL. AT UNITED CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW

Commentators: Excalibur, Kevin Kelly, Taz

English Ring Announcers: Justin Roberts

BUY-IN SHOW

-They showed the exterior of the arena to set the scene as Excalibur introduced the show and touted the 16,529 filing in. The announcers, including Kevin Kelly and Taz, hyped the line-up.

(A) YOSHI-HASHI & HIROOKI GOTO vs. Q.T. MARSHALL & AARON SOLO

Matchsall went for a 450 splash late, but Yoshi-Hashi moved. Goto hot-tagged in and eventually pinned Solo after a double-team move.

WINNERS: Goto & Yoshi-Hashi in 9:00

-A video package aired on the four-way for the IWGP Title.

(B) LANCE ARCHER vs. NICK COMOROTO

Lots of big power moves in this one. Kelly said Comoroto might in the G1 next year at the rate he’s going and he plugged the G1 Climax tournament. Archer eventually landed the Blackout for the three count.

WINNER: Archer in 6:00.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Clark Connors about replacing Tomohiro Iishi in the All-Atlantic Title four-way match. He gave an earnest, but standard “local indy main event guy” promo. He said he’ll show everyone what it means when he says “Let’s get wild!”

-A video package aired on the IWGP U.S. Championship match.

(C) SWERVE STRICKLAND & KEITH LEE vs. YOSHINOBU KANEMARU & EL DESPERADO

Late in the match, Kanemaru sprayed whiskey in the face of Lee leading to a near fall. Taz said that happened to him once and it really stung. Excalibur joked that he’s still sorry about doing that. Strickland did a leaping stomp on Desperado as he hung off the ring apron at ringside, which popped the crowd. Lee then landed his Big Bang Catastrophe on Kanemaru for the win.

WINNERS: Strickland & Lee in 12:00.

-After the match, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs started trash-talking Lee and Strickland from a luxury suite. They said if Strickland and Lee call themselves Kobe and Shaq, then they’re Jordan and Pippen.

(D) BILLY & COLTEN & AUSTIN GUNN & MAX CASTER (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. THE DKC & KEVIN KNIGHT & ALEX COUGHLIN & YUYA UEMERU

Caster rapped on his way to the ring, including boasting about injuring opponents, the dojo wrestlers washing Katsuyori Shibata’s balls, and the Ass Boys. Kevin Kelly said he thought they weren’t supposed to say that anymore. Excalibur said it depends on context, apparently. Austin and Colten said they were in Green Bay, Wisc. Bowens corrected them and did his schtick. Danhausen appeared on the big screen and introduced a new Ass Boys theme song. Colten and Austin were so upset, they ran to the back to find him and never returned to the match. Billy and Caster won anyway when Billy hit the Fameasser on DKC and then Caster hit the Mic Drop on Coughlin for the pin.

WINNERS: Caster & the Gunns in 5:00.

-A video package aired on the Jon Moxley vs. Tanahashi main event.

-The announcers ran down the PPV line-up.

MAIN PPV CARD

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVEARA (w/Tay Conti) & MINORU SUZUKI vs. WHEELER YUTA & EDDIE KINGSTON & SHOTA UMINO

Excalibur hyped Blood & Guts on Wednesday on Dynamite. Taz, a more excitedly than you’d expect, declared Sammy Guevara, “a sex god.” The highlight of the early minutes was Suzuki and Kingston engaging in a chopfest. Suzuki eventually scored a two count on Kingston. Everyone ended up paired off with submission holds mid-ring about five minutes in. Guevara landed a top rope shooting star press onto Umino. Yuta then landed on Guevara, then held up Guevara for a dive by Kingston through the ropes. Suzuki teased a dive through the ropes, then stopped in his tracks and smiled. Later, Guevara hit a GTS on Yuta on the floor as Jericho landed a Lionsault on Umino and got a near fall. Guevara hit Umino with a shot to the back with a bat. Umino avoided a Judas Effect and then landed a DDT and a brainbuster for a dramatic near fall. Suzuki, meanwhile, punished Kingston at ringside. Umino applied a Boston Crab mid-ring next. Suzuki snarled at ringside. Guevara superkicked Umino twice to break the hold. Suzuki then gave Kingston a Gotch-style piledriver. Guevara and Suzuki double-teamed Umino as the ref yelled at them p0intlessly. Jericho recovered and caught Umino with a Judas Effect for the win.W

WINNERS: Jericho & Guevara & Suzuki in 19:00. (***)

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a solid opener with a dose of athleticism and distinct personalities.)

-A video package aired, narrated by Kevin Kelly, on the three-way tag team match for the ROH and IWGP titles.

(2) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) vs. RAPONGI VICE (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) – ROH Tag Team Titles and IWGP Tag Team Titles on the line

Kelly noted that Bobby Cruz was doing the ring announcing. Caprice Coleman joined the announcers on commentary. Dax and Beretta battled first. Cobb tagged himself in by slapping Beretta’s back. Rocky blind-tagged himself in by slapping Cobb’s back. Dax took control and tagged in Cash, but then tagged right back in to land a running elbowdrop. Dax sold an injury to his shoulder or pec area and rolled tor ingside. The doctor checked on him after tagging Cash back in. The doctor helpoed Dax to the back as fans looked on with concern. Kelly said Cash got taken to the back instead of Dax, but then corrected himself seconds later.

Beretta and Romero scored a near fall on Khan a few minutes later as Cash watched from the ring apron. Cash then tagged in and went after Khan and Cobb, but was soon overwhelmed. Dax made his heroic return to the match with his shoulder and arm wrapped and he rallied against his opponents. They did a corner tower spot out of the corner on Cobb and then Cash landed a top rope frog splash and scored a near fall. Romero and Cash landed a spike piledriver on Khan. Taz said he broke his neck on that move, thus cringes whenever he sees it. Beretta and Romero landed Storm Zero on Cobb, with Cash breaking up the cover. A loud “AEW!” chant broke out. FTR hit the Big Rig on Romero a minute later for the win. Kelly said this was the first FTR tag team title match he’s ever called. (By mixing up Dax and Cash, does that mean it’s also the first one he’s ever seen?)

WINNERS: FTR in 16:00 to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles and capture the IWGP Tag Team Titles. (***)

-Schiavone interviewed Jay White and Juice Robinson backstage.

(3) MIRO vs. PAC vs. CLARK CONNORS vs. MALAKAI BLACK – Four-way for the new All-Atlantic Title

Several minutes in, Miro and Black argued over who got to beat up Pac. Pac recovered during this time and made a comeback. He also backdropped a charging Connors over the top rope to the floor. Pac landed a shotgun dropkick on Miro, then played to the hard cam. All four fought with rapid-fire hard-hitting moves. Black caught Miro with a boot to the face, but scored just a one count. Black leaned a table against the ringside barricade and then threw Miro toward it. Miro blocked it and threw Black toward it. Black blocked it and threw Black into the ringside steps. Pac dove at Miro, but Miro caught him. Pac slipped free and then shoved Miro into the ringpost. Connors then got the pop of the match when he came out of nowhere to spear Miro through the table.

Back in the ring, Black and Connors battled. He snap powerslammed Black, and the crowd was popping for him. Black entered, but Connors speared him and then scored a near fall on Pac after a uranage. That was a nice teaser sequence for an underdog victory. Fans chanted, “Let’s Go Clark!” Pac kicked a charging Connors to finally slow him. He climbed to the top rope quickly, but Black knocked him off balance. Connors got up and they set up a tower spot. Miro slammed all three to the mat. He then waited for Pac to stand and delivered the Machka Kick. He yelled “Game Over!” He stomped Pac and applied his finisher mid-ring. Pac crawled toward the bottom rope, so Miro released the hold and dragged him back to center-ring. Black sprayed black mist in the face of Miro, then put Connors in a cross armbreaker. Pac landed a 450 on Black, then applied the Brutalizer on Connors for the quick tapout win.

WINNER: Pac in 15:00 to become the first All-Atlantic Champion. (***1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Another in an early stretch solid of three-star or better matches. Very good matches, but largely non-stop spotfests designed to pop the crowd. Giving Pac the belt is fine, but this isn’t the ideal way to feature Miro upon his return as he just feels like another in a long endless line of talented upper-mid-card acts in AEW, and after time away, his return could have led to him being effectively portrayed as a level higher than that.)

-Tony Schiavone joined in on commentary. He said he was massaging J.R.’s leg but thought he should come out there. Taz said that was more information than he needed. (I can’t wait for the commentary table to expand to 12 people by the end of the night.)

(4) STING & DARBY ALLIN & SHINGO TAKAGI vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & EL FANTASMA (w/Hikuleo)

Takagi came out first. Then Darby, but Sting didn’t appear. Then the Bucks and Fantasma came out. The lights went dark. They showed the cat walk and what might have been Stiing up there. Then the actual Sting leaped off the entrance tunnel onto the Bucks, Fantasma, and Hikuleo. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Schiavone said, “That’s how a superstar makes his entrance!” The Bucks had an extra vigor to their energy early, with both doing more playing to the crowd and the camera than usual. The Bucks and Fantasma triple-dropkicked Darby as he hung upsideside down in the corner.

Sting tagged in and hit rapid-fire strikes on all three opponents. The Bucks eventually stereo superkicked the Bucks, but Sting brushed it off and popped the crowd. Then he clotheslined both Bucks, who flip bumped for him. Sting then fell to the mat. Excalibur said Sting could deflect the impact for a moment, but then it sunk in. Darby went for a Coffin Drop on Matt, but Matt lifted his knees. Nick then landed a 450 splash. Matt landd a splash. Fantasma then landed his top rope splash. Shingo broke up the cover on Darby. The Bucks dove through the ropes on Darby and Sting. Fantasma flip dove onto the crowd. When Sting teased a dive to the floor, the Bucks and Fantasma entered the ring and superkicked him to the mat. The Bucks then went for the BTE Trigger, but Sting ducked. Sting stood and gave them a double Scorpion Death Drop. Sting grabbed Fantasma by his nipples and then kicked him in the nuts. “This is so much fun!” exclaimed Schiavone. Darbyu landed a Coffin Drop on Hikuleo at ringside).

Shingo went to work on Fantasma in the ring leading to a near fall. Sting kneeled in his corner, catching his breath. Shingo then landed Last of the Dragon on Fantasma for the win.

WINNERS: Shingo & Sting & Darby in 13:00. (***)

(Keller’s Analysis: Another enjoyable avalanche of highspots and action that the crowd ate up. The finish was a tad bit anticlimactic after all the previous sequences.)

-They announced AEW’s return or Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 21, titled “Dynamite Grand Slam” and “Rampage Grand Slam.”

-Schiavone attempted to interview Umino backstage. Chris Jericho, Matt Mendard, and Jeff Parker approached him and said they respected his performance. Jericho then threw a fireball in his face.

(5) THUNDER ROSA vs. TONI STORM – AEW Women’s Title match

After some back and forth action early, and dueling chants from the crowd, Storm took sustained control after a German suplex on the ring apron. Storm landed a hard-hitting hip attack back in the ring. Rosa made a comeback with an inverted piledriver for a two count. She landed her Thunder Driver finisher next for another near fall. Storm set up her Storm Zero, but her shoulder gave out. Rosa then hit the Final Reckoning for the win. Taz said Storm had nothing to be ashamed of.

WINNER: Rosa in 11:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid basic match.)

-A video package aired on Will Ospreay, the theme being he rose after Kenny Omega left NJPW for AEW.

-Jim Ross made his journey to the announce desk to his Oklahoma theme. He said they’ve been doing a great job so far.

(6) WILL OSPREAY (w/Aussie Open) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY – IWGP Title match

Cassidy began the match with his hands in his pockets. Cassidy used a body-wrap head scissors for the first big pop of the match. Ospreay bailed out to ringside. Ospreay returned to the ring and dropped Cassidy over the top rope and then kicked him to the mat. Aussie Open at ringside helped propel Ospreay into Cassidy at ringside. Ospreay did some sit-ups to show off how in control he was at 5:00. He smiled and then delivered a spinning leaping backbreaker for a one count.