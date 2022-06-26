LECLAIR’S AEW/NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Moxley vs. Tanahashi, IWGP Championship 4-way, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW/NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2022 REPORT

JUNE 26, 2022

CHICAGO, IL AT UNITED CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), NJPW WORLD (Japan), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Tax & Kevin Kelly

-“It’s Sunday, you know what that means!” Excalibur exclaimed over a cold open. Pyro shot from the entrance stage and the announcers welcomed the crowd to the United Center in Chicago. Excalibur threw to an ad from betting sponsor, Draft Kings.

-Chris Jericho, flanked by Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, entered for the opening match. Justin Roberts noted that the winner will have the advantage in the upcoming Blood and Guts match. The camera panned to various fans singing along to “Judas.” Jericho gave Conti a kiss on the hand as the crowd finished their serenade. Minoru Suzuki entered next. Kevin Kelly recommended no one make eye contact with him.

Shota Umino entered. The announcers talked over a clip of Chris Jericho putting Umino in the Walls of Jericho years ago at Wrestle Kingdom. Wheeler Yuta and Eddie Kingston entered. Kingston had to be held back from Jericho.

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVARA & MINORU SUZUKI (w/ Tay Conti) vs. SHOTA UMINO & WHEELER YUTA & EDDIE KINGSTON – Trios match

Wheeler Yuta began the match with Sammy Guevara. Chris Jericho tagged himself in before Guevara could get going. Jericho slapped Yuta in the face. Wheeler Yuta shrugged it off and hit Jericho with some quick right hands. Yuta transitioned into a German Suplex. He held his grip and hit five more. Jericho blocked the seventh with an elbow to the head. Wheeler took him down and went for the Crossface. Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara entered to break the hold quickly. The babyfaces entered too. A six man brawl ensued around ringside.

Suzuki no-sold forearms from Umino on the outside. Jericho brought Yuta back into the ring and tagged in Sammy Guevara. Guevara taunted Eddie Kingston as he returned to the apron. Kingston launched himself into the ring, necessitating a break up from referee Aubrey Edwards. With order restored, Guevara hit a springboard back elbow on Yuta. Wheeler recovered and tagged in Shota Umino. Umino dropped Guevara with a quick dropkick, then jawed at Suzuki on the apron.

Guevara tagged in Jericho. He chopped Umino hard, then laughed. Umino shook it off and elbowed Jericho into the corner. Umino tagged in Eddie Kingston, leading to a big pop from the Chicago crowd. Kingston begged Jericho to come at him. Jericho tagged Suzuki instead. Minoru stepped to Kingston in the center of the ring and poked his chest. He and Kingston traded open-handed chops. Kingston chopped Suzuki all the way to the corner. He hit a dozen more in rapid succession. Suzuki stepped out, unaffected. He dropped Eddie with a massive chop. Suzuki pulled Kingston up by the nose, then tagged in Jericho. Jericho climbed on Eddie’s shoulder blade in the corner, throwing an arm up to taunt the crowd.

Kingston recovered and began chopping Jericho rapidly. Guevara stepped onto the middle rope to intervene, but Eddie chopped him to the floor. Suzuki grabbed Kingston’s arm and applied an arm bar over the rope. Jericho took Kingston down and elbowed at his rib cage as the match hit 8:00. He dragged Eddie to the corner and tagged in Suzuki. Minoru gave Shota Umino a big boot off the apron, then chopped Yuta to the floor. He covered Kingston for a two count. Eddie hit a couple of chops, but Suzuki shrugged them off and grabbed a stretch. Wheeler Yuta entered, but Guevara trapped him in a Crossface. Jericho applied an abdominal stretch on Umino. Kingston eventually fell into the ropes to break the (legal) hold.

Sammy Guevara tagged in. Kingston took him down and tagged in Umino. Shota hit Sammy with a tossing body slam and leaping elbow. Suzuki entered, but ate a dropkick and elbow. Umino hit Guevara with a bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Umino dove onto Jericho on the outside. Guevara leapt to the top rope and hit a Shooting Star Press onto Umino on the outside. Wheeler Yuta hit a tucking roll over the top rope onto Guevara. Eddie Kingston dove through the middle rope with an elbow on Sammy. Suzuki looked poised to dive as well, but Yuta cut him off.

Yuta managed to return to his corner and reach Umino for a tag. Wheeler rolled Guevara up for two. Eddie Kingston tagged himself in. Guevara hit Yuta with a standing Spanish Fly. Kingston entered and hit Guevara with a Driver. All six men entered the fray. Guevara gave Umino a top rope cutter. Wheeler Yuta dove onto Guevara with a big splash. Kevin Kelly reset the scene – confirming Guevara and Kingston were the legal men. Eddie tagged in Umino. Guevara hit him with a rising knee around 14:45. Sammy tagged in Jericho. He went for the Walls of Jericho, but Umino turned him off. Jericho hit the Codebreaker and covered for a near fall.

Jericho headed to the top rope. Umino rose to meet him. Shota got underneath Jericho and hit an Avalanche Powerslam. He hooked the leg, but both Suzuki and Guevara broke up the cover. Eddie Kingston pulled Suzuki to the outside. Wheeler got into an argument with Tay Conti. Guevara attacked Yuta from behind, then hit him with the G.T.H. In the ring, Umino scored a near fall on Jericho after a failed Lionsault. Guevara caught Umino in the back with Jericho’s back, out of sight of the official. Jericho went for the Judas Effect, but Umino blocked it and hit a Tornado DDT and Brainbuster for a believable near fall.

On the outside, Suzuki continued to work over Kingston’s arm and hand. Umino applied the Walls of Jericho to Jericho. Guevara kicked Umino in the head, but Shota wouldn’t let go. Suzuki entered and gave Umino a headbutt to break Jericho free. Kingston entered and ate a Piledriver from Suzuki. Suzuki and Guevara stomped away at Umino. Shota recovered, punching them both away. He spun around and ate a Judas Effect from Jericho for a three count.

WINNERS: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki in 18:59

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good opener with a hot crowd. They were most into Suzuki and Eddie Kingston, and their chop-fest turned out to be the highlight of what was a really good match. It made a lot of sense for the heels to go over here to obtain the advantage for Blood and Guts, and having Jericho beat Shota Umino certainly worked. Both Yuta and Kingston were largely protected, while Jericho’s dominance of the younger Umino continued. For his part, though. Shota got some great offense in and looked good even in defeat. Though the pairings felt a little random, this was a lot of fun and should set the table for the rest of the night.)

-Excalibur tossed to a quick video package for the winner-take-all tag title match. Roppongi Vice entered first, followed by Jeff Cobb and Great O’Khan. FTR followed to a massive reaction from the crowd.

(2) ROPPONGI VICE (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. JEFF COBB & GREAT O’KHAN (c) vs. FTR (c, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) – Winner-Take-All for the IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Championships

Trent Beretta opened the match with Dax Harwood. They traded quick take-downs and holds before coming face to face in the center of the ring. Before long, Jeff Cobb tagged himself in off the back of Beretta. Kelly explained the uniqueness of a three-way tag match. Dax Harwood worked Cobb into the corner, but Cobb fought free and hit the ropes. Rocky Romero tagged himself in. Romero and Harwood traded chops. Dax dropped to the mat in pain, his arm going limp. He tagged in Cash Wheeler. Wheeler checked on Harwood, who quickly called for the doctor. Harwood was led to the back, leaving Wheeler alone barely 4:00 in.

Great O’Khan tagged in and began beating down Cash Wheeler. The announcers talked up the major disadvantage for FTR, saying it’s essentially a handicap match where they were already at a disadvantage. O’Khan smashed Wheeler’s head into the turnbuckle and then sat on it. Wheeler was bleeding from the mouth. O’Khan tagged in Jeff Cobb. Cobb continued the assault on Wheeler. He hit a spinning back drop, then crushed Wheeler in the corner. O’Khan tagged in and gave Cash a body slam. Wheeler grabbed O’Khan’s braid and whipped him to the mat, buying time. Realizing he was without his partner, Wheeler tagged in Trent Beretta.

Beretta hip-checked O’Khan in the corner, then gave him a tornado DDT. Jeff Cobb entered. Beretta tried to give him a tornado DDT as well, but Cobb caught him and dead-lifted him into a slam. The two teams spilled to the outside, trading punches and chops. Romero gave Cobb a flying knee from the apron. Beretta tossed O’Khan back inside. He draped him over the top rope, then Romero came in with a big dropkick. Beretta covered for a near fall. Cash Wheeler returned to the apron.

O’Khan backdropped Beretta. Wheeler reached in and tagged Beretta. He took O’Khan down, but Cobb quickly thwarted the comeback. Cobb and O’Khan dumped Romero and Beretta from the apron, then went to work on Wheeler. Kevin Kelly speculated that Dax Harwood may have a dislocated shoulder. Suddenly, Harwood emerged from the back, heavily taped at the arm. The crowd popped big. Wheeler dove to the corner and tagged in the injured Harwood. Dax took it to both O’Khan and Cobb. The announcers noted that it’s not Harwood’s dominant arm that’s injured.

Harwood opened up a series of German Suplexes on Jeff Cobb. Hi hit three before Cobb backed him into the corner. A loud “FTR” chant broke out. Harwood hoisted Cobb to the top turnbuckle. He set up for a Superplex, but wound up awkwardly waiting for Trent Beretta to join the fray. Wheeler tagged in. Harwood and Beretta hit the double Superplex. Cash hit a splash and covered Cobb for a near fall. O’Khan, gave Harwood a pump kick. Rocky Romero tagged himsef in. Wheeler set O’Khan up and Romero completed a spike Piledriver from the top. Rocky Romero dobe onto Cash Wheeler. Romero and Beretta hit double knee strikes on Cobb. Cobb shook it off and gave Beretta a massive Powerbomb.

O’Khan dropped Harwood and Wheeler. Cobb gave Beretta a standing moonsault. Cobb covered for a near fall as the match hit 14:20. Rocky Romero tagged himself in. Harwood pulled O’Khan to the outside. Romero dove onto Harwood and O’Khan. Roppongi Vice hit Cobb with Strong Zero. They covered, but Cash Wheeler broke up the pin just in time. Dax tagged himself in off of Cobb. Romero rolled him up for a two count, but it looked like three. They traded more two count roll ups. Romero caught Harwood with a dropkick. Dax shook it off. Wheeler slid in the ring. FTR hit Big Rig and covered Romero for a three count.

WINNERS: FTR to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship and win the IWGP World Tag Team Championship in 16:20

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, temporarily marred by what appeared to be a legitimate injury to Dax Harwood. The energy of the crowd immediately came down as they watched a heavy favorite seem to be snake-bitten by what has certainly become an overwhelming issue with this card. Harwood returned about half-way through the match to a massive ovation, and a moment that I think brought the match up a notch overall. The stakes felt quite dire for FTR, and the announcers sounded legitimately concerned. The action was fast and furious, though Roppongi Vice felt a little out of place and certainly seemed like the odd-guys out. I understand having them in there to take the eventual fall, but I think this would’ve meant a lot more as a straight up tag team match between the two title holders.)

-Tony Schiavone was joined by Jay White and Juice Robinson backstage. Robinson said he’s the champion’s champion and plans to defeat the winner of Ospreay and Cassidy. Jay White said he’ll beat Cole, Okada, and Hangman Page to retain the IWGP World title. He gave Robinson a “2 Sweet.” Schiavone threw back to ringside.

-The announcers turned their focus to the four way match for the new AEW All Atlantic title. Clark Connors was introduced to minimal reaction. Pac followed. Malakai Black entered next. Excalibur mentioned that it’s Kevin Kelly’s first time experiencing Black’s entrance. Kelly said you feel goosebumps all over your body. Miro entered to a big reaction. Taz said he’s his pick. Kelly agreed.

(3) MALAKAI BLACK vs. PAC vs. MIRO vs. CLARK CONNORS – 4-Way match for the AEW All Atlantic Championship

Pac shot across the ring and attacked Malakai Black. He clotheslined him to the outside. Miro attacked Pac, allowing Black to recover and pull Pac to the outside. Clark Connors challenged Miro, but got flattened. Miro worked Connors to the corner and jabbed at his stomach. Connors gave Miro two boots the face. Miro shook it off and gave him a body slam. Miro worked Connors to the corner and stomped him. Malakai Black returned, but Miro knocked him back to the outside. Connors managed to give Miro a shoulder tackle right out of the ring. He dove onto Miro on the outside. Miro caught him and slammed him on the floor.

Miro climbed the apron and ate a boot from Malakai Black. He ran to the turnbuckle where Pac was poised and waiting. Black caught Pac with a leaping kick. Pac recovered. He went for a Sunset Bomb, but landed awkwardly. Black smoothly flipped through it and sat down. Miro returned and took Black down. Black caught Miro with a springboard moonsault. Connors tried to give Black a German Suplex, but Black blocked it and then kicked him in the face. Black put Connors in a leg hold. Miro dragged Connors out of the ring by the hair to break the hold. Miro gave Black a shoulder in the corner, then ate a boot from Pac. Pac went for a cross body, but Miro caught him for a Fallaway Slam.

Connors returned. Miro challenged him with an open chest. Connors tried, but Miro scooped him into a slam and covered for a two count. Miro gave him a short-arm clothesline, then called for the crowd to cheer. He gave him a second clothesline, this time with a wind up, followed by a gutwrench. Pac entered to attack Miro, but Black cut him off. Black and Miro briefly worked together to stomp at Pac. They grabbed opposing arms, then began to argue. Miro shoved Black. Malakai gave him a punch. Miro dropped Black with a shoulder. Pac launched himself at Miro, but took a Samoan Drop. Miro covered for a two count at the 7:45 mark.

Miro stomped the mat, calling for Pac to stand. He charged, but Pack caught him with a Superkick. Connors ran at Pac and got tossed over the top rope. Pac dove over the top rope onto Malakai Black. He leapt to the apron and kicked Connors in the head. Pac headed to the top rope and caught Miro with a big missile dropkick. Miro launched to the opposing corner. Black entered, but Pac gave him a ricochet German Suplex. Black rolled to his face and caught Pack with a knee to the head. Connors tried to give Miro a German Suplex, but Miro shrugged him off.

Malakai Black retrieved a table from underneath the ring. He propped it against the crowd barrier. Black tried to toss Miro through the table, but Miro blocked him. They traded attempts before Miro slammed Black into the ring steps. Pac dove onto Miro, but Miro caught him. Pac slid down his back and shoved Miro into the ring post. Miro stumbled backward. Clark Connors appeared and speared Miro through the table. Connors returned to the ring with Black. Pac returned, but Connors gave him a spear. He followed up with Trophy Kill. Connors hooked the leg, but Black broke it up.

Pac flipped over Connors’ back. He caught him with a kick and stumbled back into the corner. Pac climbed the ropes and set up for Black Arrow. Black tripped him up. Black set Pac up for a Superplex. Connors joined in to help the cause. Miro returned and completed the tower, giving them all a Powerbomb. Miro cleared the ring of Black and Connors. He hit Pac with a pump kick. “Game over!” he yelled. He applied the hold. Pac briefly slipped free, but Miro re-applied it. Black entered and spit mist in Miro’s face. Connors returned, but Black flipped him into an Arm Bar. Pac hit the Black Arrow to break the hold. He applied Rings of Saturn to Connors, who tapped out immediately.

WINNER: Pac to win the AEW All Atlantic Championship in 15:05

(LeClair’s Analysis: Chaotic, fun match. Clark Connors didn’t receive much of a reaction in the beginning, but man, did they get behind his big table spot with Miro. From then on, Connors felt less like an afterthought and more like a guy who sort of belonged in the match. This was really about the three AEW guys, though, and all three showed why they should be at or very near the top of the card. I don’t think you could’ve really gone wrong with any of the three, and the finishing sequence looked great and protected all three guys. While I disagree with the creation of another title for AEW, my hope is that they can reign things in and get focused on their own roster to make these mid-card titles count.)

-Tony Schiavone joined the announcers desk for the next match. Shingo Takagi entered, followed by Darby Allin. Sting was announced, and his music played, but he didn’t enter. The Young Bucks’ music interrupted played, and they entered with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo. The lights cut out and the camera focused on the rafters. Sting wasn’t there, but, instead, was atop the entrance area. He dove onto the Bucks, Phantasmo, and Hikuleo. Darby Allin rushed up the ramp and hit Hikuleo with his skateboard.

(4) STING & DARBY ALLIN & SHINGO TAKAGI vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick & Matt Jackson) & EL PHANTASMO (w/ Hikuleo) – Trios match

Sting began things with El Phantasmo. He and Shingo shared a quick double team and fist bump. Phantasmo recovered quickly and tagged in Matt Jackson. Shingo reached Darby Allin. Nick tagged in Matt Jackson, who continued the beat down on Allin. Nick dragged Allin to the corner and tagged El Phantasmo. Phantasmo dumped Sting and Takagi off the apron while Nick held Allin prone in the corner. Phantasmo and the Bucks took turns holding Allin while performing flips, taunts, and minimal offense. The crowd ate it up.

Allin wound up in a tree of woe position. Phantasmo and the Bucks hit triple dropkicks on Darby from all sides. Phantasmo pounded his chest, mocking Sting. Hikuleo returned and pulled Sting off the apron. In the ring, Darby Allin hit Phantasmo with Code Red. Allin tagged in Shingo Takagi at the 6:20 mark. Takagi punched Nick Jackson in the corner. He gave both Bucks running corner clotheslines. Shingo ducked a clothesline attempt from Nick, causing brother to hit brother. Takagi gave Nick a twisting snap Suplex and covered him for a two count. Sting returned to the apron. Takagi gave Nick a pop-up Death Valley Driver. He tagged in Sting.

Sting dropped the Bucks repeatedly. Phantasmo attacked Sting from behind. Sting shrugged him off. Phantasmo twisted Sting’s nipples. Sting shoved him away. He tossed the Bucks to the corner and hit the Stinger Splash on both of them. Sting set up for the Scorpion Death Lock, but Hikuleo jumped on the apron. Sting hit an over the shoulder stunner on both Young Bucks. The Bucks stumbled back, then hit Allin with tandem Superkicks. They hit the kicks on Sting, but Sting shrugged them off. Sting tagged in Allin. Darby went for the Coffin Drop on Matt, but Jackson got his knees up. The Bucks hit Bang for Your Buck on Allin. Phantasmo followed up with a moonsault and cover. Takagi broke the fall. The Bucks dove onto Allin and Takagi on the outside. Phantasmo followed. Sting looked poised to dive as well, but the heels rolled in the ring and gave him a triple Superkick.

The Bucks taunted Sting. Sting fought them off and hit double Scorpion Death Drops. He grabbed Phantasmo by the nipples, then gave him a low blow behind the referee’s back. Darby Allin gave Hikuleo a Coffin Drop to the outside. Shingo Takagi hit Phantasmo with rapid forearms in the ring. He followed up with Last of the Dragon for a three count.

WINNERS: Sting & Darby Allin & Shingo Takagi in 13:03

(LeClair’s Analysis: This crowd seemed to enjoy this, but it just wasn’t my thing. I prefer the more serious side of the Young Bucks, and El Phantasmo brought out a certain level of silly that just doesn’t work for me. The opening spot with Sting was neat, and he seemed to be enjoying himself. Ultimately, though, this just went a little too long for me and highlighted the type of wrestling I’m least interest in overall. I completely understand why many would have enjoyed it, though.)

-Tony Schiavone rushed backstage to interview Shota Umino. Chris Jericho interrupted. He said Umino earned his respect. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard appeared behind Umino. Jericho blew a fireball in Umino’s face. The announcers were outraged.

-Toni Storm headed to the ring for the night’s first singles bout. Thunder Rosa followed to a big ovation.

(5) THUNDER ROSA (c) vs. TONI STORM – AEW Women’s Championship match

Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm circled the ring. They locked up, jockeying for position. The crowd opened up a dueling chant. Storm and Rosa wrestled each other to the mat and back to their feet. The two women traded arm wrenches. Rosa countered a hip toss into a roll up for a two count. Rosa went for a kick to the head of a seated Storm, but Toni laid out flat to avoid it. She rolled quickly for another stalemate.

The women traded chops. Storm broke things up with a side kick. She gave Rosa a snap Suplex and covered for a one count. She applied a back arch. Rosa worked herself free. Storm tried for another Suplex, but Rosa rolled it into a cover for two. The women traded hard forearms to the chest, sending each other stumbling backward. Rosa challenged Storm to chops. Storm caught her with an elbow to the head instead. Rosa hit Storm with a Stunner. She pounded the mat as Storm retreated to the corner. Rosa hit a running clothesline, then double knees to the chest. Storm fell over the middle rope. Rosa gave her a running dropkick.

Rosa hit a bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count as the match hit 5:00. She rolled storm up for another two count, then immediately hit a double stomp. She covered for another two. Rosa tried for a hold, but Storm quickly got to the bottom rope. Toni rolled to to the outside. Rosa followed. Storm tried for a spinning DDT off the apron, but Rosa countered into a Northern Lights suplex on the floor. Rosa and Storm worked back onto the apron. Storm climbed to the top rope, but Rosa scooped up. Toni slid down the champion’s back and hit an apron German Suplex. Toni slid to the floor and hooked Rosa, hitting the tornado DDT she wanted earlier.

Storm rolled Thunder Rosa back into the ring and positioned her in the corner. Storm hit a brutal hip attack, then another spinning DDT off the middle rope. Storm hooked the leg for a near fall. Rosa recovered and hit a Death Valley Driver. She followed up with the Fire Thunder Driver for a near fall. Storm’s head hit the mat hard. Rosa kicked violently at Storm’s arm and shoulder. Storm caught a kick, popped up and gave Rosa a German Suplex. She set up for Storm Zero, but couldn’t lift her. Rosa ripped Storm to the mat by the injured arm. She hit Storm with a Final Reckoning and covered her for a three count.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Championship in 10:20

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid match that seemed to lose the crowd early. It was a tough transition, coming off of three fast and furious matches. Despite being a more traditional AEW match, this one didn’t have much build and as such, felt a bit like an exhibition, much like the rest of the card. They sold Storm’s arm late, though the finish came so quickly after the move that caused it that the announcers struggled to tell the story in full. The way they worked the match in the beginning made it seem like this one would go longer, so it ultimately felt a little rushed and poorly paced. I think these two could likely have a better match with a bit more time and a little more story.)

-A video package for Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy aired. Jim Ross joined the announcers desk. Orange Cassidy entered first to a decent reaction, followed by Will Ospreay. Ospreay came to the ring with the RevPro title. Kevin Kelly explained why Ospreay doesn’t have the United States title with him.

(6) WILL OSPREAY (c, w/ Aussie Open) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY – IWGP United States Championship match

Orange Cassidy dropped Will Ospreay quickly. Ospreay hopped to his feet and put his hands in his pockets to mock Cassidy. Orange stuffed his hands, kicked Ospreay and gave him a meager thumb’s up. Ospreay and Cassidy traded quick arm holds. Cassidy gave Ospreay Deja Vu. Ospreay rolled to the outside in frustration. Cassidy taunted Ospreay again. He went to put his hands in his pockets, but Ospreay hit the ring quick and dropped Cassidy over the top rope. He followed with a quick kick. The camera showed Juice Robinson in a sky box with the IWGP United States title.

Will Ospreay tossed Orange Cassidy to the outside. He got a running start around the whole ring, then let Aussie Open toss his flying body into Cassidy against the barricade. Ospreay called for silence from the crowd. He gave Orange a big chop, then whipped him into the corner. Ospreay started doing push-ups. He gave Orange a tilt-a-whirl side slam, then whipped him into the ropes again. Ospreay covered for two. J.R. admonished Ospreay for releasing Cassidy half-way across the ring. He said wrestlers who do that are “lolly gaggers.”

Ospreay applied an abdominal stretch. He stuck his hand in Cassidy’s pocket and pulled out a middle finger. He stuck his tongue out at the crowd. Cassidy managed to counter Ospreay in the corner and hit a diving cross body at 6:15. Ospreay caught Cassidy with a springboard kick off the ropes. He climbed to the top and gave Orange a diving elbow to the back of the head. Ospreay covered for a near fall. The champion patted his challenger on the head and set up for the Hidden Blade. Cassidy collapsed. Ospreay kicked Orange in the head repeatedly, then stepped on his skull. Cassidy clutched Will’s boot and rose to his knees. Ospreay peppered him with kicks again. Cassidy fought to his feet and stuffed his hands in his pockets. Ospreay slapped him in the face, but Cassidy responded with a missile dropkick.

The crowd began to chant “freshly squeezed.” Cassidy began lightly kicking Ospreay’s head,to the crowd’s delight. Ospreay great impatient and went to attack, but Orange kicked him for real this time. He hit Stundog Millionaire and a driver for a near fall. Cassidy leapt to the middle rope, flipped onto Ospreay and hit a spinning DDT. Aussie Open tried to grab Orange’s legs. He flipped onto them, then leapt back in the ring for a diving DDT on the champion. Cassidy hooked the leg for a believable near-fall at 12:00. Ospreay caught Cassidy with a running Spanish Fly out of nowhere. The referee began to count both men down. They fought to the corner by a count of six.

Cassidy climbed to the middle rope. Ospreay kicked him in the head through his legs. Both men climbed to the middle rope again. Ospreay drove his elbow into Cassidy’s neck. Orange shoved Ospreay’s head into the turnbuckle camera. Cassidy laid down on the mat and pounded it, playing possum. Ospreay went for a Moonsault, but Cassidy moved. Ospreay landed on his feet and hit a standing Shooting Star Press. He covered for two. Cassidy caught Ospreay with Beach Break for a close near fall. Orange pulled off his elbow pad and set up for the Orange Punch. He charged, but Ospreay caught him with a Cutter for another near fall. Ospreay went for Hidden Blade, but Cassidy ducked. Ospreay went for Storm Breaker. Cassidy rolled him up for two. Ospreay rolled out, charged, and hit Hidden Blade. He hooked the leg, but Cassidy kicked out. Ospreay looked shocked. He scooped Orange up and hit the Storm Breaker for a three count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay to retain the IWGP United States Championship in 16:43

Ospreay and Aussie Open began beating down Orange Cassidy after the match. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor ran down to make the save. Ospreay and Aussie Open took care of them, too. Katsuyori Shibata’s music hit and he headed to the ring. Shibata cleared the ring of Aussie Open, then put Ospreay in the Rear-Naked Choke. Aussie Open pulled Ospreay to safety. Shibata sat down in the ring, looking on.

Shibata and Orange Cassidy stared each other down. Cassidy eventually put his sunglasses on Shibata and patted him on the shoulder.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Great match. Cassidy went heavy on the comedy in the beginning, hitting his usual spots with ample participation and selling from Will Ospreay. As the match progressed, though, he got serious, just as he often does. Ospreay was a star, with one brilliant move and counter after another. He’d be a truly stand-out addition to a very, very crowded AEW roster. This was the best match of the night thus far, and it isn’t all that close. Shibata’s appearance at the end proved to a big moment for the crowd, too. The post-match stare down and eventual sign of respect between he and Orange Cassidy was a neat little moment.)