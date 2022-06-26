Kenny Omega speaks on partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega won’t be wrestling at Forbidden Door, but says that he’s happy and satisfied that AEW got to this point with multiple partnerships with other wrestling companies.

In an interview with Fightful, Omega spoke on AEW’s partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the Forbidden Door PPV event, and partnerships with other wrestling promotions around the world.

“I’m able to kind of watch with a smile on my face because this was sort of always the hopeful — I don’t want to say endgame, but it was always the hopeful pitstop into what the mission statement of AEW was,” Omega said regarding Sunday’s Forbidden Door New Japan and AEW supershow PPV event. “We always wanted to make wrestling a friendly place for everyone. Perhaps not all of us, but that was always one of the things most important to me.

“I wanted to see a world where we were working friendly with New Japan and I was hoping that was something that would happen from day one. Here we are, we’re working with New Japan, we’re working with DDT, Tokyo Joshi, AAA, Ring of Honor now that Tony has purchased Ring of Honor. We’re working with all of these entities and promotions who may not even want to work with each other, but yet we’re creating the forum for everyone to wrestle and work peacefully. It’s really cool, and even though I can’t physically take part in it, I’m still happy and extremely satisfied that we can get to this point, because this is always what we wanted to do as a company.”

Kenny Omega is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He’s also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Omega lost his AEW World Title to Adam Page at Full Gear in November of last year. He hasn’t competed since then due to multiple injuries. AEW has not announced a timeline for his return to action.

Forbidden Door airs live on PPV on June 26. Matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States Championship, Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

