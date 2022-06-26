VIP AUDIO 6/26 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Details on WWE “Next In Line” program and early signees, NXT strength & body composition updates, hearing impaired Myles Borne debuts, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: With the second class of WWE “Next In Line” signees finally announced, Tom Stoup places a special focus on this exploratory program that capitalizes on the NCAA’s new “Name, Image, and Likeness” rule to streamline college athletes’ paths to WWE careers. The program is summarized, and detailed updates are given on the inaugural class of signees. Also included are NXT body composition improvements for the first half of 2022, June box squat and bench press achievements, results and thoughts coming out of the first WWE developmental live events held since March 2020, analysis of hearing impaired wrestler Myles Borne’s WWE debut, plus news items including Sanga’s upcoming Bollywood movie role and the end of Ivy Nile’s undefeated streak. Finally, progress observations are provided for Brooklyn Barlow, Fallon Henley, and Sloane Jacobs.

