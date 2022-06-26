FREE PODCAST 6/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-26-17) Keller & McNeill talk Jax-Banks, Lesnar-Joe, Cass-Enzo, Braun-Roman, on-site reports from Staples Center (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the June 26, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discuss Raw including Jax-Banks, Lesnar-Joe, Cass-Enzo, Braun-Roman, on-site reports from Staples Center, and more with callers & emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO