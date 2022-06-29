ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 6/29: Forbidden Door Fallout, Christian on Hand, Blood and Guts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW

JUNE 29, 2022

DETROIT, MI. AT LITTLE CAESAR’S ARENA

AIRS ON TBS NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EDT, 7:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Last Week

Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) defeated The United Empire (IWGP U.S. Champion Will Ospreay and Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis).

Malakai Black defeated Penta Oscuro to qualify for the All-Atlantic Championship match at Forbidden Door.

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated “The Real Last Man” Silas Young.

Toni Storm defeated “The Problem” Marina Shafir.

Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Jericho & Lance Archer.

Forbidden Door Results

Buy-In Show

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi defeated Q.T. Marshall & Aaron Solo.

Lance Archer defeated Nick Comoroto.

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Yoshinobe Kanemaru & El Desperado.

The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn) and Max Caster defeated The DKC & Kevin Knight & Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemeru.

Show Proper

Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki defeated Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston & Shota Umino.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) to retain the ROH and win the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Pac defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors to become the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion.

Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi defeated AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and El Phantasmo.

Thunder Rosa defeated Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Will Ospreay defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the IWGP U.S. Championship.

Claudio Castagnoli, making his AEW debut, defeated Zack Sabre, Jr.

“Switchblade” Jay White defeated Adam Cole, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the AEW Interim World Championship.

Arena

AEW makes its debut in the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Mi. for this week’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings. The venue is home to the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. It’s a relatively new arena with a groundbreaking ceremony on September 25, 2014, and officially opening three years later. Wrestling is no stranger to the building with WWE being its most frequent guest starting with the October 2017 edition of Hell in a Cell. They most recently hosted an edition of Raw about two and a half months ago.

Fallout from Forbidden Door begins this week along with Blood and Guts which has been advertised for quite some time.

Blood and Guts: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, 2point0’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli), Santana & Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston

Things will finally come to a head between The Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston & company.

This feud is centered around Eddie and Chris Jericho which goes all the way back to last year when Santana & Ortiz, then members of Chris’s Inner Circle, started affiliating themselves with their long-time friend Eddie. This led to a match between Eddie and Chris at Revolution, won by Eddie. Chris was to shake his hand out of respect, but he went back on his word, and formed the Jericho Appreciation Society after attacking Eddie on the subsequent Dynamite. Things escalated as the weeks went on and next thing you know, the Blackpool Combat Club got involved. That led to Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing where the Appreciation Society defeated the Combat Club (Moxley & Danielson, no Wheeler Yuta), Eddie, and Santana & Ortiz. That did not settle the issue because Chris started bragging on the subsequent Dynamite and was interrupted by William Regal (Combat Club’s manager) and Eddie Kingston. On behalf of Eddie, Regal challenged Chris to Blood and Guts. Chris rejected them at first but agreed if he got a Hair vs. Hair match against Ortiz. That took place at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite, which saw Chris win, however Ortiz cut his own hair and volunteered himself for Blood and Guts.

Last week Bryan Danielson announced he was not medically cleared for both the Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts shows. Danielson had been challenged by Zack Sabre, Jr. to a one-on-one match. He did say he found the “only person he could trust” to take on Sabre, Jr. and become a part of the Blackpool Combat Club to take his place in Blood and Guts. That turned out to be Claudio Castagnoli, the former Cesaro in WWE. He went on to defeat Sabre, Jr. at Forbidden Door.

After Moxley defeated Tanahashi to win the Interim AEW World Championship, Chris and Daniel Garcia came out to attack them as Moxley was showing Tanahashi respect. Eddie ran out along with Yuta and Santana & Ortiz. Next out was Hager, 2point0, and Sammy. Ultimately Castagnoli helped clear house.

The Jericho Appreciation Society looked up at their opponents as the show closed. They have the “advantage” because of their win in the opening match against Yuta, Eddie, and Shuta Umino. This will be the second edition of this match with the first taking place last year, ironically won by Chris’s Inner Circle which featured Sammy, Hager, and Santana & Ortiz. They defeated The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and FTR).

Frank’s Analysis: It’s hard for me to get into this considering the sides have been feuding for so long, and we just got through Forbidden Door. Not a month ago we had Double or Nothing, and it featured a big Anarchy in the Arena match between these sides. It’s hard to drive up emotion for this, but I suppose once this hits on my television, I’ll be into it. Castagnoli adds a different vibe to the match. Danielson’s injury is almost a blessing in disguise if you think about it. I’m going with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Christian Cage on Hand

We’ll hear from Christian Cage again, after we did as much last week.

Two weeks ago, the inevitable happened as he attacked Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express lost the tag team championship to The Young Bucks. Last week, Christian explained himself, saying he was plotting his moment ever since Jungle Boy eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royal “last year” (the 2021 Double or Nothing where they were the finalists with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship match). He went on about his taking issue with fans expressing opinions on social media and said he didn’t come to AEW to help elevate younger talent. Amongst other things he claimed the that one time Jungle Boy didn’t take his advice, he and Luchasaurus lost the tag team titles. Things got low when he said Jungle Boy’s mother raised a piece of shit and he looked at him as a father figure when in fact he had a father, but he’d dead (the late Luke Perry). Next thing you know, Luchasaurus came out and when he was about to strangle Christian, he calmed him down saying “remember what happened to Marko Stunt” and he was like a son to him. They then embraced.

Frank’s Analysis: Christian had a perfectly fine promo going until he called out Jungle Boy’s father being dead. I understand trying to generate heat in wrestling but, something like that is disrespectful and should be off limits. Randy Orton pulled the same crap on Rey Mysterio back in 2006 in WWE when he said Eddie Guerrero was in hell. Knock it off with this garbage, please. That said, I’m happy Christian is heel, and if he can still go there is a lot of equity on which you can draw.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!