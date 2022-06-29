SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced two new matches for Wednesday’s Blood and Guts special episode of Dynamite.

Ethan Page will square off against Orange Cassidy per a request from America Top Team. Cassidy is coming off a loss to Will Ospreay at Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV event in Chicago.

Time to take my place at the top. pic.twitter.com/iYG2Wwf06o — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 29, 2022

Jade Cargill will face Leila Grey for the TBS Championship. Cargill’s manager, Stokely Hathaway, requested a match for Cargill and Tony Khan responded with Grey as her opponent. Cargill is undefeated in AEW and has held the TBS Championship since January.

This week’s Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature an appearance from Christian Cage. Of course, the event will include the Blood and Guts main event between The Jericho Appreciation Society and Team Eddie Kingston & Blackpool Combat Club.

Jon Moxley will wrestle in the Blood and Guts match with Eddie Kingston. He won the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door on Sunday, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi. This is his second run with the AEW World Championship.

