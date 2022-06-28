SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling President, Takami Ohbari, would like to see Forbidden Door 2 in Japan.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Ohbari commented on the success of the first Forbidden Door over the weekend, but said he’d like to see a second supershow between AEW and NJPW in Japan.

“There are still fighters and cards I would like to see,” Ohbari said. “I would like to see a continuation of this event. I think there is a need to see this event in Japan. The 50th anniversary year is a good opportunity to make that happen. I think there are fighters who would like to compete in front of Japanese fans.”

The first Forbidden Door event took place in Chicago on Sunday. Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to win the Interim AEW World Championship. Jay White beat Adam Cole, Adam Page, and New Japan legend Kazuchika Okada to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Other matches included Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: Shooting the breeze w/ Zack Heydorn – Forbidden Door 2022