Jon Moxley wins the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley is the new Interim AEW World Champion.

In the main event of Forbidden Door, Moxley defeated New Japan Pro Wrestling legend, Hiroshi Tanahashi, via a pinfall after connecting with the Paradigm Shift. Both men battled in and out of the ring throughout the course of the match. Tanahashi got offense in early and followed with Sling Blades and High Fly Flow maneuvers.

In the end, Moxley was able to ground Tanahashi and apply a choke submission. Tanahashi never passed out from it, but it weakened him enough for Moxley to connect cleanly with the Paradigm Shift and make the cover for the win. Moxley bled in the match due to some kicks that hit him flush in the head.

Jon Moxley and Tanahashi were attacked by The Jericho Appreciation Society after the match and were saved by Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli. Moxley, Kingston, Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be facing The Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood & Guts match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

This is Moxley’s second run as AEW World Champion. Moxley beat Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in 2020 to win the title. He was the champion throughout the deep part of the pandemic and lost the belt to Kenny Omega later that year.

