FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: AEW Forbidden Door Post-show – Wells & Hazelwood talk PPV with live callers plus on-site report from Heydorn (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch’s Kelly Wells fills in for Greg Parks as host and is joined by PWTorch.com’s Bruce Hazelwood to break down, match by match, the AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door PPV with live callers. They are also joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn to get his on-site perspective from United Center. They discuss the AEW debut of Claudio and more.

