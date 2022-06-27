ROH announces next PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The next ROH PPV event will be Death Before Dishonor. Tony Khan announced the news during the post-Forbidden Door media scrum. The event will take place on July 23 from Lowell, Massachusetts and tickets go on-sale Friday July 8.

#ROH returns to PPV on Saturday, July 23 LIVE from Lowell, Ma. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8 @ 10am ET https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4 & https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn pic.twitter.com/GZAGai4jLX — Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2022

AEW President, Tony Khan, purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Media in early March. Supercard of Honor was the first Ring of Honor PPV with Tony Khan as the lead booker. On the show, FTR defeated The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships and Jonathan Gresham beat Bandido to win the Undisputed ROH World Championship.

Matches for Death Before Dishonor have not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley wins the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door