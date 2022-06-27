WWE announces stipulation to key Monday Night Raw match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that the Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel or Elias match scheduled for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be for a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will get his chance to qualify for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of @IAmNotEliasWWE). Will we be meeting a new member of the family? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qpy1Xf1Idm — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2022

WWE is also teasing an appearance from another member of the Ezekiel and Elias family in Elrod. The company did not confirm which opponent Owens would specifically get.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Ezekiel and Elias appeared on-screen at the same time, which led to this match. Owens beat Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell earlier this month and Ezekiel defeated Owens on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on PPV on Saturday July 2. Matches announced for the show include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Street Profits vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

