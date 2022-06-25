Stephanie McMahon as interim WWE CEO update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New WWE Interim CEO, Stephanie McMahon, reportedly addressed the investigation into her father during an all-hands WWE company call.

PWInsider is reporting that McMahon told company employees that everyone was aware of the WWE Board investigation into Vince McMahon. She said she loved her father, loved WWE, and would do everything she can for the company in the upcoming days. The report also indicates that as of this week, Stephanie has been a part of meeting that would typically include Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon was named interim CEO of WWE after Vince McMahon “stepped aside” due to the WWE Board of Directors investigating him for a $3 million hush money payment to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair with.

Stephanie took a leave from her role in the company nearly a month ago to take care of family issues. Alongside Stephanie’s return to the company, her husband Triple H made his return to NXT and the WWE Performance Center.

