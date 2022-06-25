SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Happy Corbin has publicly responded to Pat McAfee’s Summerslam challenge, but did not accept the match that McAfee proposed. In a video post on social media, Corbin ran down McAfee for calling him out this week on Smackdown when he wasn’t in the building and then asked him whether or not he’d say the same things if they were face to face.

“I’m in Kansas City and you knew that,” Corbin said. “You’re in Austin, in your safe place, standing behind your desk, standing on your desk, sitting in your chair, running your mouth. That’s what you do, though. You knew I wasn’t going to be in Austin, so you’re flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth. Well Pat, let’s see how tough you really are when we’re standing face to face, punk.”

Last week on Smackdown Corbin confronted Pat McAfee over comments he made about him during his Last Laugh match against Madcap Moss. Corbin loss the match to Moss and then argued with McAfee. This week on Smackdown, McAfee cut a promo that The Rock responded to, and challenged Corbin to a match at Summerslam.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on June 30th from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The only official match announced for the show at this time is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

CATCH-UP: Stephanie McMahon as interim WWE CEO update