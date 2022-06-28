ESPN announces WWE Espy Award nominations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ESPN announced the nominations for the annual Espy Awards on Tuesday morning, including nominations in the WWE category. Fans will vote on a handful of moments to determine the Best WWE Moment. The following are the announce matchups and nominations.

MATCH 1

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

MATCH 2

John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

MATCH 3

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

MATCH 4

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 6

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

MATCH 7

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

MATCH 8

Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

The ESPN Espy Awards will air live on ABC on July 20. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are former Espy winners for their match in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

