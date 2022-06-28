ESPN announces WWE Espy Award nominations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
ESPN announced the nominations for the annual Espy Awards on Tuesday morning, including nominations in the WWE category. Fans will vote on a handful of moments to determine the Best WWE Moment. The following are the announce matchups and nominations.
MATCH 1
- Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
- Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania
MATCH 2
- John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
- Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble
MATCH 3
- WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
- Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2
MATCH 4
- Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
- Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
MATCH 5
- Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
- The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
MATCH 6
- Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
- Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
MATCH 7
- Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
- Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania
MATCH 8
- Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
- Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania
The ESPN Espy Awards will air live on ABC on July 20. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are former Espy winners for their match in the main event of WrestleMania 37.
