VIP AUDIO 6/28 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Heydorn look back at WCW Beach Blast 1992. Pillman vs. Flamingo, Sting vs. Cactus Jack, Steamboat vs. Rude, Steiners vs. Gordy & Williams, more (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn returns to Pro Wrestling Then and Now to look back at WCW Beach Blast from 1992 with Frank Peteani. They open the show discussing each other’s viewing habits of 1992, compare the scandalous year that was 1992 to what is taking place today, and whether it is time for Tony Khan to hire a “right-hand man.” The card features Flyin’ Brian Pillman vs. Scotty Flamingo for the Light Heavyweight Championship, then-World Champion Sting vs. Cactus Jack in a Falls Count Anywhere non-title match, Ricky “The Dragon Steamboat vs. U.S. Champion “Ravishing” Rick Rude in a non-title 30-minute Iron Man match, and The Steiner Brothers defending the Tag Team Championship against Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy & “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

