Tony Khan reveals PPV revenue for Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door PPV event did over $5 million in PPV revenue. Khan revealed the number in a Twitter post thanking fans.

“Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit,

with more than $1 million in ticket sales and more than $5 million on PPV,” Tony Khan wrote. “We’re back for Wednesday night AEW Dynamite on TBS for Blood and Guts.”

Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit,

with >$1 million in ticket sales

+ >$5 million on ppv! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT#BloodAndGuts TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 28, 2022

At a $50 PPV price for Forbidden Door, $5 million in revenue would mean 100,000 PPV buys. Forbidden Door aired live on PPV on June 26. On the show, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship. Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, Adam Page, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and others. Katsuyori Shibata also made a surprise appearance during the event and confronted Will Ospreay.

The New Japan President praised the event, but said he’d like for Forbidden Door 2 to take place in Japan.

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: Shooting the breeze w/ Zack Heydorn – Forbidden Door 2022