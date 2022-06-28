Ring of Honor releases new merchandise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor released a batch of new merchandise on Tuesday. The material dropped on the ShopAEW website and features the new ROH company logo.

Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group in March of this year. Supercard of Honor was the first PPV under his control. That event took place over WrestleMania weekend and featured Jonathan Gresham winning the Undisputed ROH World Championship and a dream match between FTR and The Briscoes.

In the Forbidden Door post-PPV media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that ROH would return to PPV on July 23 with Death Before Dishonor.

Matches for Death Before Dishonor have not been announced at this time.

