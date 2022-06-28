Logan Paul set to wrestle at Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul will return to the wrestling ring at WWE Summerslam.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, The Miz announced that he and Paul would be teaming again at the event like they did at WrestleMania 38. At WrestleMania, The Miz attacked Paul. On Raw, Miz addressed that attack and simply said it was a teaching moment for Paul.

Logan Paul has recently posted photos of him training in the ring. The Miz did not reveal who their opponents would be at the event.

WWE Summerslam takes place on Saturday July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The only official announced match for the show at this time is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

