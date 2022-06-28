VIP AUDIO 6/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cena celebrated for 20 years including Vince McMahon in-ring intro, Cody’s first post-surgery interview, Becky and Riddle win Last Chance matches, Theory-Cena interact, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including John Cena celebrated for 20 years including Vince McMahon in-ring intro, Cody Rhodes’s first post-surgery interview, Becky Lynch and Riddle win Last Chance matches, Theory-Cena interact, Lashley vs. Alpha Academy, Miz vs. A.J. Styles, and more.

