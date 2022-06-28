FREE PODCAST 6/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Why didn’t Cena share on-screen time with Vince? Will Cody still win MITB? Becky turning face? (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss John Cena’s speech, his interaction with Theory, and his lack of shared screen time with Vince McMahon amidst the rape allegation from decades ago resurfacing this week. Also, will Cody Rhodes somehow end up winning Money in the Bank despite his injury? Cody addressed Seth Rollins’ and the MITB match this Saturday at the PLE. Also, Becky Lynch’s victory framed as heroic and worthy of celebrating, so is she turning babyface? All that and more.

