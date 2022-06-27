News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Heydorn talk AEW Forbidden Door including the build, match-by-match review, future of talent, and Heydorn’s in-person perspective (117 min.)

June 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s special edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn. Zack gives his in-person perspective on AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. They discuss the build to the show, give a match-by-match review, and discuss the near future for the talent on the show.

