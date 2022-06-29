Naomi comments on missing John Cena anniversary episode of Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Naomi took to Twitter to comment on missing the special John Cena anniversary episode of Raw Monday night.

Naomi replied to a tweet sent my John Cena that thanks fans and talent for their congratulation videos dedicated to him and his 20 years in WWE.

“You’re the best,” Naomi wrote. “Thank you for all the encouragement and feedback you’ve given me through my years and for the best tours ever. I’m only mad I missed you this time. There’s always this amazing energy shift whenever you’re in the building.”

Naomi is a former Smackdown Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She and Sasha Banks walked out of the company as tag team champions in the middle of an episode of Monday Night Raw. Both have been suspended from the company and have not been seen since.

