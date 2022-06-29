6/29 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s report on Blood & Guts, Forbidden Door fallout, Orange vs. Ethan, Jade vs. Leila

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 29, 2022

DETROIT, MICH. AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone,



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Kelly Wells to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

NOTE: Due to vacation traveling, I’m getting a late start covering Dynamite tonight. Tyler Sage’s report right here on the PWTorch main listing has you covered in the mean time.

===

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Then Excalibur introduced the show (not Jim Ross) as pyro blasted. He hyped the Blood & Guts main event and said Jim Ross will join them for that one. Tony Schiavone hyped Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey. Excalibur hyped Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Danhausen & mystery partners. Schiavone hyped Christian Cage having something to say.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. ETHAN PAGE (w/Dan Lambert)

Cassidy came out to a new entrance theme “Jane” by Jefferson Starship, accompanied by Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. (Great song for a wrestling entrance theme.) As the announcers touted Will Ospreay vs. Cassidy, Schiavone said he thinks it was a five-star match, “if you believe in that five-star ratings system.” Lambert told the referee that the Michigan Athletic Commission has rules and regulations, “and because this isn’t an election, we’re going to follow them.” He said Beretta and Taylor don’t have valid manager licenses, so they have to leave. The ref ordered them to the back. Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” at Lambert. Then they chanted “Bullshit!” as they returned to the back. Taz said it’s the right move by the referee.