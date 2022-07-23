LECLAIR’S ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR 2022 REPORT: Detailed coverage of FTR vs. Briscoes, Gresham vs. Castagnoli, Joe vs. Lethal, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR 2022 REPORT

JULY 23, 2022

LOWELL, MA AT TSONGAS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Ian Riccabani & Caprice Coleman

The show opened cold on a sweeping shot of the front row of the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Ian Riccabani welcomed the audience to the show and threw to the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli was introduced first. Riccaboni and Coleman were surprised to learn that the ROH World title match would be up first. Riccaboni clarified that there was a coin toss earlier in the night, and FTR vs. the Briscoes would main event the show. They welcomed William Regal to the commentary table as Jonathan Gresham entered to a modest reaction.

(1) JONATHAN GRESHAM (c) vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI – ROH World Championship match

Claudio Castagnoli exploded out of the corner, looking for an uppercut. Jonathan Gresham side stepped him. The two men regrouped and locked up in the center of the ring to get things going. Riccaboni talked about Gresham’s legacy of defending the world title during ROH’s hiatus. A small dueling chant broke out.

Castagnoli and Gresham traded quick lock ups and takedowns. Claudio tripped the champion up and initiated the swing early. He got more than a dozen rotations to the crowd’s delight. Claudio covered for a quick two count. The announcers tossed to a replay of the swing from a nice looking bird’s eye camera above the ring.

Gresham backed Castagnoli into the corner and looked to Irish whip him. Claudio held onto the turnbuckle. Gresham dropped to a seat, trying to out power Claudio. He eventually caught him in a quick arm drag. Claudio got Gresham onto his shoulders, but he quickly slid out and took Claudio down. Gresham began working over the leg leg of Castagnoli.

The champion torqued the leg of Claudio in a drop toe hold. Castagnoli fought free and dumped Gresham onto the apron. Castagnoli climbed onto the middle rope and tried to Gutwrench him back into the ring. After a struggle, he succeeded and covered for a two count just as the match crossed 5:00. Gresham managed to trip Claudio into the corner. He connected with a dropkick to the back of the knee. Gresham went back to work on the injured leg.

Castagnoli worked Gresham to the mat and looked to apply the Sharpshooter. Gresham used his lower body strength to keep his legs far enough apart to block the hold. Claudio gave him a kick to the sternum and moved on. Gresham caught Claudio with another kick to the knee. He set up for a German Suplex, but his lower back prevented the move. Claudio backed Gresham into the corner, selling the knee. Gresham flew off the middle rope with a missile dropkick, then a big running forearm. Gresham covered for two.

Jonathan Gresham turned Castagnoli over into an Ankle Lock. Claudio reached the ropes with relative ease. Gresham gave him a hard chop to the chest. The two traded chops and shots. Gresham eventually caught an Enziguri. Claudio hoisted Gresham onto his shoulders, but his knee gave out. Gresham took control with a springboard moonsault off the middle ropes. He picked the ankle again, then pulled Claudio to his feet and into a big German Suplex with a bridge for a two count.

Gresham went for another forearm, but Claudio popped him up into an Uppercut. He went for the Ricola Bomb, but Gresham blocked it and hit a bomb of his own. Claudio popped up and dropped the champion with a clothesline. Castagnoli hooked Gresham’s arm and began driving his elbow violently into the champion’s head. He picked Gresham up and delivered the Ricola Bomb, covering him for a three count.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 11:40 to win the ROH World Championship

Confetti shot from around the ring, covering Castagnoli. He said in the middle of the ring and cupped his hands over his mouth, soaking in the moment. William Regal thanked the announce team and left to meet the new champion. Gresham approached Claudio and gave him a handshake. Regal smiled wide on the outside. Claudio took a victory lap around ringside.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, but it didn’t cross into great territory. It was a little short to reach those heights. Claudio was very over with the crowd, seemingly quite a bit more so than Gresham, although there were a couple of small dueling chants throughout the mats. This felt like a clear statement of purpose for this “new” era of Ring of Honor. Tony Khan has been apt to get titles on his guys, and in relatively quick fashion. Castagnoli has felt like one of Khan’s guys from the get go. He’s been placed in significant spots on AEW television, and now, Ring of Honor. This result is surprising only in that they did little to build this match coming in. One could have argued a title change this significant might have come with more fan-fare, but ultimately, the promotion’s new direction won out. I wonder what these means for Castagnoli’s involvement in AEW going forward, given that Khan himself mentioned that he’d originally envisioned him as primarily an ROH guy, and it was injures that necessitated his inclusion in main AEW programming.)