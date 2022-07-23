Max Dupri is finished with Maximum Male Models, being replaced by his storyline sister Maxine

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Maximum Male Models gimmick will continue, but without the brash talented mouthpiece Max Dupri, formerly known as L.A. Knight and Eli Drake (real name: Shaun Ricker). Max Dupri, sources indicate, had rubbed some people the wrong way and wasn’t fitting in so a decision was made by Vince McMahon a couple weeks ago to write him out of the storyline. Max knew last week he was making his final appearance when he plugged his sister would show up on Smackdown this week. Max’s sister, Maxine Dupri, is being played Sofia Cromwell, who previous worked in NXT.