Becky Lynch tells Vince McMahon vacation story

Former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon, does not like taking vacations according to Becky Lynch.

In an interview with Adams Apple, Lynch told a story about Vince McMahon’s last vacation.

“I sat down with Vince once and asked him, ‘Hey Vince, you ever take any time off?’” Lynch said. “He’s like ‘Yeah, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax, I couldn’t relax. And then I came back and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event, it’s going to be like a SuperBowl, and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’

“I was like, ‘Well Vince, I think you should take more holidays.’”

Becky Lynch is a former WWE Women’s Champion and was victorious in the first-ever all women’s main event at WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last week. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are both now CEO’s of WWE and Triple H is the Head of Creative.

