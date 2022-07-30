7/30 WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Lesnar, Rousey vs. Morgan, Usos vs. Profits, Belair vs. Lynch, McAfee vs. Corbin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 REPORT

JULY 30, 2022

NASHVILLE, TENN.

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK & WWE NETWORK & PPV

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

-A video package aired hyping the line-up.

-They cut to an aerial view of the stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Then they went inside the stadium for an impressive crowd.

-They went to the commentators at ringside for a brief introduction.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BECKY LYNCH – WWE Raw Title match

Becky made her entrance first.