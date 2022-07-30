News Ticker

7/30 WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Lesnar, Rousey vs. Morgan, Usos vs. Profits, Belair vs. Lynch, McAfee vs. Corbin

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 30, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 REPORT
JULY 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, TENN.
AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK & WWE NETWORK & PPV

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

Subscribe to our PWTorch VIP membership tonight for just 99 cents for a full month with coupon code “slam22”.

That’s $9 off our usual $9.99 subscription fee.

  • Gain access to our entire ad-free VIP Podcast feed, compatible with iPhone’s native podcast app and most other iOS and Android podcast apps.
  • Gain access to our nearly 35 year library of content – newsletters, ’90s retro radio shows, podcasts
  • Gain access to our ad-free VIP exclusive website with all of PWTorch.com’s daily content plus exclusives

DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP – CLICK HERE (This gives you an overview of our list of VIP benefits.)

EXPRESS SIGN-UP FORM – CLICK HERE (enter code “slam22” for the $9 discount on any subscription term)

This includes our full week of Vince McMahon retirement and Triple H appointment as Head of Creative coverage including multiple VIP-only podcasts, articles, and newsletters on those major developments.

-A video package aired hyping the line-up.

-They cut to an aerial view of the stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Then they went inside the stadium for an impressive crowd.

-They went to the commentators at ringside for a brief introduction.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BECKY LYNCH – WWE Raw Title match

Becky made her entrance first.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*