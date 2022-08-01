Adam Cole set to return to AEW this week on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole will make his return to AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the news via social media. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will return as well. The entire Undisputed Elite faction will be together on the show.

Cole has not appeared on AEW television since the Forbidden Door PPV event at the end of June. Cole wrestled Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Adam Page for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Cole suffered a severe concussion. White won the match to retain the title.

