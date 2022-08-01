AEW Rampage demo rating hits all-time low

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage drew an all-time low rating in the adult 18-49 demo for the show’s original time slot. The rating was 0.11, down from last week’s 0.17. Rampage on Friday drew a viewership average of 375,000, the second lowest in the show’s history during the original time slot.

The show week featured Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin. Page won with an Ego’s Edge. The main event featured Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay. Jay won via submission after Soho tapped out to the Queen Slayer.

The show featured significant character development for Lee Moriarty. Moriarty joined up with Stokely Hathaway after his win over Matt Sydal.

