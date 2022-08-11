Gene LeBell passes away at 89, WWE issues statement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89.

LeBell began training at the age of seven under Ed “Strangler” Lewis. He also learned under the tutalege of Lou Thesz and Karl Gotch while training.

His knowlege of combat sports was highly regarded in both wrestling and MMA. During the early stages of his career, Bryan Danielson called the Yes Lock the LeBell lock in tribute to LeBell.

LeBell was close to current WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey when he got older and trained with her. He would often accompany her to the octagon while she was still in UFC. He also trained actor Chuck Norris and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

LeBell was also involved in making movies. He appeared in more than 1,000 films as either a stuntman or an actor.

WWE issued the following statement about LeBell’s passing: