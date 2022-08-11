AEW Dynamite draws typical rating and viewership last night, but ranks no. 1 among all cable shows in key demo, plus 7-day viewership update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite (8/10), titled “Quake by the Lake,” averaged 972,000 viewers (counting live and same night DVR views), which was up from the 938,000 last week. The ten-week average before this week was 932,000. The prior five week average was 979,000.

The 18-49 demo drew a 0.33 rating, in line with the 0.32, 0.33, 0.32, and 0.32 of the prior four weeks. The 18-49 male demo was even at 0.44 with the prior two weeks. Last night’s show was no. 1 on all of cable TV in that key demo, beating “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Bravo which finished no. 2 with a 0.29 rating.

Dynamite headlined with Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim Title.

The 7-day total average viewership for the Aug.3 Dynamite was 1.028 million. The average 7-day viewership average so far in 2022 for Dynamite is 1.104 million.