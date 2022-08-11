FREE PODCAST 8/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (8-10-2017) Keller & Mitchell: An infuriating shortcoming of WWE, Summerslam, NXT Takeover, Cena promo, Reigns-Braun finish with Joe (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-10-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell for the Thursday Flagship episode. They discuss an infuriating shortcoming of basic storytelling and presentation of characters by WWE including putting the brand above the wrestlers and having announcers react inconsistently to key facets of the stories they tell. They also dissect the John Cena promo responding to losing to Shinsuke Nakamura and tearing down Baron Corbin, the magic of this Fatal Four-way Summerslam main event, NXT Takeover talk, new NXT arrivals, the finish of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and what WWE got wrong with the Samoa Joe interference, and mailbag topics including WWE announcing, Joey Ryan and Mick Foley doing comedy in Dublin, Renee Young being on both Raw and Smackdown, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO