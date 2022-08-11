VIP AUDIO 8/10 – East Coast Cast #589 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss death of Gene LeBell, return of Karrion Kross, Ciampa shines in loss to Lashley, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav talk about the death of wrestling/martial arts legend Gene LeBell at age 89. What he bought to a movie set, who he beat up, and the Tarantino movie loosely based on him. This week in TV saw the return of Karrion Kross, this time with Scarlett. Why Travis thinks pushing Kross as the number two heel will not go well. Ciampa shines in his loss to Bobby Lashley. After a couple of weeks speculating who Triple H might bring back, Travis asks who will be the first talent released from their contract under Triple H? Considering how he was treated on Monday’s Raw, Cameron believes Ezekiel might be that person. Emails, live calls, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO