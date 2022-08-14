FREE PODCAST 8/14 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Soucek & McMahon talk Brock and Strowman pull apart, Seth and Dean reunite, Jax vs. Sasha, Cass gets booed, and more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (8-14-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast hosts Andrew Soucek and Mike McMahon who discuss the final edition of Raw before Summerslam including a show-closing segment with the Fatal Four-way competitors and a pull apart brawl with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Also, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunite, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, a Cruiserweight Title match with a surprise ending, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, Big Cass gets booed, and more in Boston. They talk to on-site correspondents who attended Raw and answer listener email questions.

