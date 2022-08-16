AEW stars reportedly set to work Wrestle Kingdom

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW stars will reportedly work New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that plans are in place for a handful of AEW stars to head to Japan for Wrestle Kingdom on January 4 next year. The report did not indicate which stars were in line to go or when that decision would be announced.

AEW and New Japan recently worked together to present the Forbidden Door PPV event in June. On that show, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship and Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada, Adam Page, and Adam Cole to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Matches for Wrestle Kingdom have not been announced at this time, though the winner of the G1 Climax 32 winner will take on the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion per New Japan tradition.

