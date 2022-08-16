WWE announces WrestleMania ticket sales record

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 39 has broken the WWE record for most tickets sold in one day.

WWE Head of Creative, Paul Levesque, announced during a Q2 company investor call on Tuesday that 90,000 tickets for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium next year were sold within the first 24 hours of availability — the most ever and a 42% increase over day one sales for WrestleMania 38.

“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time. Tickets for both nights are still available.

