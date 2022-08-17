SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Well, a good match from Giovanni Vinci was not what I expected to open the show this week, but alas, that’s exactly what we got. Carmelo Hayes is a gem of a talent and shined, but that’s no surprise anymore. Vinci? A surprise, yes. Both guys are heels and will likely stay heel, but the takeaway here is that Vinci can go, which makes him a viable threat on the main roster someday.

-Is it just me or is there something missing from Julius Creed’s mic work? Here’s the thing, WHAT he says makes sense and is regularly in line with The Creed Brothers character. However, it always seems like he is reading off a card in front of his face. Julius has all the physical tools, but needs to show growth in the promo department in order to deliver his fullest potential as a WWE star.

-A fine match between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, but certainly gas left in the tank for both women too. That means a rematch is on the horizon. Book it.

-The Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar feud is the best program yet on WWE NXT 2.0. Those guys took a story that teetered on the edge of ridiculous and made it into something personal and memorable. The match lived up to the story they told. Good stuff.

-Santos Escobar looks to be main roster bound now and it’s about damn time. He’ll add nice depth near the top of the card on Raw or Smackdown at this point.

-Wait, wait, wait. Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo are going to have a Lights Out match? Yeah, this is a bad idea. A really bad idea.

-Not a great showing from Bron Breakker this week. He really needs to find another gear during matches if he’s going to continue to progress as someone the company can attach itself to as a top draw.

-I’m in on Tyler Bate vs. Bron Breakker. Likely a title unification match on the horizon and could mean the demise of NXT UK as well.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 8/15: Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens showoff big business promo skills