VIP AUDIO 8/17 – Torch Talk with Brian Gewirtz: Former head WWE writer talks about Levesque replacing McMahon, evolution of writing process in WWE, wrestler’s court, more (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special Torch Talk, PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz about his 15 years writing WWE alongside Vince McMahon, his new book titled “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE” chronicling those 15 years, the departure of Vince McMahon and his thoughts on Paul Levesque as his replacement, what has he noticed so far from watching WWE TV the last two weeks, and how the subtitle of his book came from a Pro Wrestling Torch Yearbook article, Pro Wrestling’s Most Influential List.

