AEW to crown an Interim AEW Women’s World Champion at All Out

AEW will crown an Interim AEW Women’s World Champion at All Out.

During a backstage segment with Tony Schiavone on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa said she was not able to continue defending her championship due to an injury. Rosa announced that there would be a fatal four-way match at All Out to crown an interim champion. Rosa said that Toni Storm would be a part of the match. Later in the show, it was revealed that Britt Baker, Jaime Hayter, and Hikaru Shida would be the other participants.

Rosa won the AEW Women’s World Championship from Britt Baker earlier this year. She’s had successful title defenses against Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, Toni Storm, and others. Rosa was scheduled to defend her championship against Storm at the All Out event before her injury.

All Out airs live on PPV on September 4 from Chicago.

