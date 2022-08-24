SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Despite numerous news reports, CM Punk says he is happy with AEW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Punk talked about his happiness and various internet rumors about him since joining the company one year ago.

“Yes, 100%,” Punk said regarding whether or not he’s happy in AEW. “You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors. But for AEW, I definitely think that’s part of our audience. Twitter’s not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed.

“If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day. I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.

“It’s one side of the story,” Punk said regarding internet news on his happiness. “My locker room is never closed. It’s always open. Anybody who wants to DM Meltzer some bullshit can come talk to me about it. It’s not macho, stupid bullshit. I’m an adult. Come talk with me.”

CM Punk will face Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with the Undisputed AEW World Championship on the line. It is his first match back since injuring his foot in May.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan confirms issues between C.M. Punk and Adam Page