Tony Khan confirms issues between C.M. Punk and Adam Page

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that there are unresolved issues between C.M. Punk and “Hangman” Adam Page.

“Well, it’s unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing, and we had not really tied up all of those issues,” Khan said on the situation between Punk and Page. “C.M. Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and then it was immediately after that, that he got injured and was forced to step away. So there was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing.”

Punk reportedly made an unplanned call out of Page during his show opening promo on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk challenged Page to a title match and then sat down in the middle of the ring to wait. Page did not answer the call.

Punk will collide with Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite for the Undisputed AEW World Championship.

CATCH-UP: IWGP Women’s Championship design revealed