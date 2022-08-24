IWGP Women’s Championship design revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The IWGP Women’s Championship has been revealed by Tokyo Sports.

The first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned via a tournament that begins at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Royal Quest event. The tournament will conclude a NJPW and Stardom supershow in November.

Here is the IWGP women’s Championship design! pic.twitter.com/c0mL6FFs7R — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 24, 2022

New Japan has not recognized a women’s champion in their history.

