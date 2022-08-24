NXT title unification matches announced for Worlds Collide

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Worlds Collide will feature two NXT Championship unification matches.

On this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker kicked off the show with an in-ring promo. He spoke highly of JD McDonagh, but then turned his attention to NXT UK Champion, Tyler Bate. Bate confronted Breakker at Heatwave after he defeated McDonagh. Breakker called Bate out to the ring and Bate obliged. Bate then suggested that they unify their championships. Breakker agreed to the match and said it would take place at Worlds Collide.

On the women’s side of things, NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, faced off with Blair Davenport on this week’s show. Davenport and Rose were joined by Meiko Satomura, the NXT UK Champion. Satomura told Mandy Rose that she wasn’t the most dominant champion and the trio agreed to a triple threat match to unify both women’s championships. That match will take place at Worlds Collide.

Earlier this month, WWE announced the end of the NXT UK brand and the start of NXT Europe. WWE is kicking off that brand with a Worlds Collide event on September 4.

Worlds Collide will air live on Peacock. Outside of the two title unification matches, other matches have not been announced for the show.

