WWE announced on Thursday that they would be launching NXT Europe in 2023. The move will rebrand the NXT UK brand within the NXT Europe banner, with talent expanding out of the UK.

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

The NXT UK brand has existed since 2016 and has been the home to numerous stars including Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Butch, Pretty Deadly, and AEW star Toni Storm.

Before NXT Europe debuts, WWE will run a special Worlds Collide PLE with NXT and NXT UK stars. That event will take place on September 4. Matches have not been announced at this time.

