AEW Dynamite viewership dips over prior week

Viewership for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite dropped to 957,000 viewers on average from 972,000 last week. Demo ratings, including the key adults 18-49 group, dropped as well. Viewership and demo ratings were down this week compared to the same week last year as well.

The show was headlined by two main matches — Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a two out of three falls match and the first match in the Trios Championship Tournament between The Young Bucks & mystery partner and Rush, Andrade El Idolo, & Dragon Lee. The mystery partner turned out to be a returning Kenny Omega. Danielson defeated Garcia two falls to one. The Bucks and Omega advanced in the trios tournament.

This week’s Dynamite started with C.M. Punk addressing Jon Moxley. Punk and Moxley went face to face in the ring and then brawled before being separated by AEW officials. Later in the show, the brawl continued.

Other matches included Toni Storm vs. Kilynn King and The Gunn Club vs. Varsity Blonds.

